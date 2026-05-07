Calgary police defend Punjabi signs amid backlash over immigration concerns

CALGARY — The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is responding to criticism over temporary signs that were posted in northeast Calgary in the Punjabi language as part of an effort to combat extortion crimes targeting the South Asian community.In a statement to the Western Standard, CPS said it had placed “ten temporary signs in select northeast Calgary locations for a two-week period, which began on Wednesday, April 22, 2026,” adding that the locations were chosen based on current intelligence about extortion activity in the city.The signs were in Punjabi on one side and English on the other, reading, “Police active in this area. Report threats and extortions. 403-266-1234.”Police added that the signs were intended to “visibly demonstrate an increased and proactive police presence, raise awareness and encourage reporting within the community most directly impacted.”“The approach to include translations was deliberate,” the statement reads.The signs gained traction on social media after posts only showed the Punjabi side of the signs, prompting criticism from social commentators and political figures who argued that the signs reflected deeper concerns over current Canadian immigration policies and cultural integration..“Canada may need a Bill 101 to protect the English language and Canadian culture,” People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said, referencing Quebec’s 1977 bill put forward by then-premier René Lévesque, which made French the official language of Quebec government, business, education and public life..Riley Donovan, editor of the Dominion Review, said on X, “Calgary Police are putting up signs in Punjabi urging people to report criminal activity. The problem is deeper than the sign. Mass immigration is turning Canada into a Tower of Babel.”Another commentator argued that Canada’s Constitution only recognizes English and French as official languages, while a post from Canada Daily TV on Facebook suggested the controversy reflected wider concerns in the country.“The issue seems bigger than just signage—some argue that large-scale immigration is creating language and cultural divides that make communication and cohesion more difficult across communities,” the account said.Police have pushed back against the criticism, saying the reaction to the photo only showing the Punjabi side online “does not accurately represent the multiple languages used or the intent of the signage.”“Selectively sharing this image removes important context and has been used to advance commentary that does not reflect the facts or purpose of this initiative,” the official statement reads.“As previously planned, the signs will be removed this week. However, we will continue to use this tactic as necessary as part of our broader response to this ongoing extortion series."CPS added it regularly uses translated materials to ensure "accessibility and understanding for all Calgarians.""We remain committed to working with affected communities, supporting victims and ensuring public safety through targeted, respectful and inclusive policing strategies.”