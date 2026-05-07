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Calgary police defend Punjabi signs amid backlash over immigration concerns

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is responding to criticism over temporary signs that were posted in northeast Calgary in the Punjabi language as part of an effort to combat extortion crimes targeting the South Asian community.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is responding to criticism over temporary signs that were posted in northeast Calgary in the Punjabi language as part of an effort to combat extortion crimes targeting the South Asian community.X screenshot
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Calgary Police Service
Yyc
Crime
Calgary
Maxime Bernier
Constitution
Punjab
Calgary Police
Extortion
Rene Levesque
Crime In Alberta
Punjabi
South Asian extortion
crime in calgary
Riley Donovan
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