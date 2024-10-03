Calgary police discover elaborate underground encampment

An underground encampment was discovered by Calgary police in early September during routine patrols in the southeast of the city. Officers from the District 1 Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) stumbled upon the hidden structure in a wooded area near the 3200 block of 25 Ave. S.E., close to Spiller Rd. S.E.The entrance to the encampment, located on a steep, brush-covered slope, led to a human-made tunnel and a fully functioning shelter measuring about 6 feet in height and 10 by 7 feet in diameter. .Inside, police found a homemade taser, though no individuals were present at the site during the initial discovery or subsequent visits."There was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the Calgary Police CERT.No arrests have been made in connection with the encampment, and no one has been charged. Authorities immediately notified city partner agencies, including the Calgary Fire Department Technical Rescue Team, Parks and Open Spaces, and Infrastructure Services, for a comprehensive assessment of the site.The encampment was deemed a safety risk, and removal efforts began after a final inspection confirmed it was unoccupied..On September 26, after a thorough search by the Emergency Management and Community Safety (EMCS) Vulnerable Persons Team, the site was excavated over the course of three days.While underground encampments are not a recurring issue in Calgary, officials remain committed to addressing unsafe campsites across the city.“We continue to lead with compassion and help connect those who are facing homelessness with resources and supports,” Thorpe added.City officials also emphasized the balance between compassion and public safety when addressing illegal encampments.“Camping on public land is against the city’s bylaws,” said Community Standards Inspector Sue Wall.“However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessness, we balance compassion with their safety and the safety of the community.”The city collaborates with organizations like the Drop-In Centre and Alpha House to offer services and social supports to those in need. The discovery underscores the broader challenges faced by Calgary’s homeless population, including mental health issues, economic inequality, and inadequate affordable housing.