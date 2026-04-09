Calgary police employee charged after alleged database snooping for personal relationships

A civilian employee of the Calgary Police Service is facing multiple charges after allegedly accessing confidential police databases for personal reasons, in what officials say is a serious breach of public trust.The charges stem from an investigation launched in December 2025, when concerns first surfaced that protected information may have been improperly accessed. The case was taken over by the Service’s Sensitive Investigations Unit, which began examining allegations that a staff member had been using internal systems outside of authorized duties.Investigators allege the employee accessed police databases between Feb. 1 and Aug. 1, 2025, to obtain information about individuals with whom she either had, or sought to have, personal relationships. Police say the conduct violated both internal policy and legal restrictions governing access to sensitive data.On March 4, 2026, officers executed a search warrant and seized a mobile device as part of the probe. The investigation ultimately identified four victims whose personal information was deliberately searched. Authorities say all affected individuals have since been notified..“This type of breach undermines the trust we have worked hard to build with both the public and our own members,” said Insp. Dehl Vella of the Service’s Professional Standards Section, adding the allegations are being treated with the utmost seriousness.On Tuesday, 27-year-old Kayla Jessen was arrested and charged with nine offences under Alberta’s privacy legislation. The charges include unlawfully collecting, using or disclosing personal information, as well as attempting to gain unauthorized access to such data.Jessen, who has been employed by the Calgary Police Service for three years, is currently on leave for unrelated reasons while the matter undergoes internal review.She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.Police are asking anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward.