Calgary police hunt for poppy box thief

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole a poppy box."At approximately 7 a.m., on Monday, October 30, a man entered a gas station located in the 0 to 100 block of Shawville Boulevard SE and approached the till," said the Calgary Police Service in a Friday release."The man asked the clerk for cigarettes and while the clerk was distracted, the man grabbed a poppy donation box on the counter and concealed it in his jacket. The man then left the store without completing his purchase."The man is described as 6-ft., between 40 to 45 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a black bag with a shoulder strap.Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:TALK: 1-800-222-8477TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgAPP: P3 Tips