MURDER MANHUNT: Calgary police hunt slaying suspect in Ogden fatal assault

Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal assault in the southeast community of Ogden earlier this year.Investigators say officers responded around 9 p.m. on March 25 to reports of a physical altercation inside a home in the 2300 block of Crestwood Road S.E.When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit has now identified Makuey Nhial, 25, as a suspect in the case and says he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder.Nhial is described as six feet tall, about 154 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Police say the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information about Nhial’s whereabouts to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.