Calgary police hunt woman after barrier tampering leads to cyclist death

Calgary police are searching for a woman accused of tampering with a pathway barrier that caused a fatal collision involving an elderly cyclist.The crash happened on the morning of Sept. 18 under the Reconciliation Bridge along Riverside Ave. S.E. CCTV footage shows a woman interfering with a barrier minutes before the incident, shifting it so that it swung into the bike path.An eastbound cyclist in his 80s, riding an e-bike, struck the obstruction and was thrown to the ground. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries the following day.Police have released photos of the suspect, who is described as having long dark hair tied back with a white ribbon and wearing a shirt with the words "Peace for All." Anyone with tips is urged to contact Calgary police or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.