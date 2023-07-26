Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) Traffic Section is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a fatal hit and run earlier this month.
A woman was walking northbound in the 3800 block of 34 St. N.E. on Friday July 21, around 1:25 a.m. when she was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to a Wednesday press release.
CPS said the vehicle — believed to be a dark-coloured 2008 to 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan — did not remain at the scene. It said it believes the vehicle fled northbound towards 39 Ave. N.E .and turned east, before turning around and travelling west.
Investigators continue to look for the vehicle, which will have noticeable front-end damage because of the collision.
They are looking to identify a man described as black, 5-ft. 9-ins., 190 lbs., with a medium build, and dark hair.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
The punishment for this cowardly crime is way to lite and rarely do the perpetrators ever regret their actions unless they’re caught
I can’t believe it. A description of a minority offender that actually identifies him as black.
My thoughts as well. But we aren’t reading the fake news either which is nice.
