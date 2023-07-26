Hit and run suspect

Police investigate fatal hit and run collision in Horizon. 

The Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) Traffic Section is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a fatal hit and run earlier this month. 

A woman was walking northbound in the 3800 block of 34 St. N.E. on Friday July 21, around 1:25 a.m. when she was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

