Calgary police are looking for the public's help as they try and track down a pair of people who beat an elderly man unconscious in broad daylight at the Marlborough CTrain Station.
Police say the 73-year-old man suffered "serious medical complications" after the attack.
In a release, police said Thursday, March 30, about 9:45 a.m., the victim was sitting inside the Marlborough CTrain Station when he was approached by a man and a woman.
"In an unprovoked attack, the woman then hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle and the man struck the victim with an unknown object. The victim fell to the ground, where he was knocked unconscious, and the offenders fled the area," said police.
"The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, where he remains. As a result of the attack, the victim has undergone multiple surgeries and has experienced significant medical complications. This assault is believed to have been random."
The woman wielding the bottle is described as 30 years old, 5-ft 6-ins., 130 lbs, with long black hair that was in a bun.
The male suspect is described as 35 years old and approximately 5-ft 8-ins.
Police are also looking to identify a second woman, who was uninvolved in the assault, but may be connected to the suspects.
She is described as 30 years old, approximately 5-ft 6-ins tall and weighing 120 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
(6) comments
At this point in time, it’s tough to believe anyone still leaves their house in Calgary without personal protection. ESPECIALLY when using public transit!
Hmmmmm.......Wouldn't the attack be considered racially motivated? I always wonder why the descriptions don't indicate one of the obvious identification factors.........race.
Never name the race involved, so nothing gets solved. UNDRIP is in the process of giving the entire country to the natives right now, this is only going to get worse
And Smith wants more LRT's not less. This is demented.
This is why the native population needs to be culled
Colonialism made the suspects beat that elderly man to a pulp!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.