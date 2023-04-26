Ctrain attack suspect

Calgary police are looking for the public's help as they try and track down a pair of people who beat an elderly man unconscious in broad daylight at the Marlborough CTrain  Station.

Police say the 73-year-old man suffered "serious medical complications" after the attack.

(6) comments

fpenner
fpenner

At this point in time, it’s tough to believe anyone still leaves their house in Calgary without personal protection. ESPECIALLY when using public transit!

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Hmmmmm.......Wouldn't the attack be considered racially motivated? I always wonder why the descriptions don't indicate one of the obvious identification factors.........race.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Never name the race involved, so nothing gets solved. UNDRIP is in the process of giving the entire country to the natives right now, this is only going to get worse

guest399
guest399

And Smith wants more LRT's not less. This is demented.

dave_656
dave_656

This is why the native population needs to be culled

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Colonialism made the suspects beat that elderly man to a pulp!

