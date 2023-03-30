Calgary police confirmed the identity of a teenage girl who was killed in Martindale on Tuesday.
“This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a young girl,” said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a Wednesday press release.
“At this point, we have more questions than answers and are working around the clock to hold those responsible accountable.”
The release said an autopsy was completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the victim can be identified as Sarah Alexis Jorquera, 15.
Calgary police were called to the 200 block of Martin Crossing Crescent NE for reports of a 15-year-old girl being shot on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators attended and determined the shooting happened in the alley behind the 300 block of Martindale Drive NE, and the victim was in the front passenger of a vehicle at the time. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain physical injuries.
At this time, the release said investigators have received several tips from the public and are working to identify a suspect description. It said evidence from the scene leads police to believe this was a targeted shooting, but are working to determine if the occupants of the vehicle were the intended targets or if it was a case of mistaken identity.
“Losing a 15-year-old is a tragic loss for our community, her school, her friends and, most importantly, her family,” said Schiavetta.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Calgary police began investigating the fatal shooting of Jorquera on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
