Calgary police investigate youth fight involving machetes, bear spray and deliberate hit-and-run

Calgary police are searching for witnesses after a violent confrontation between two groups of youth involving machetes, bear spray and a possible firearm was followed by a deliberate hit-and-run in the northeast community of Rundle.Investigators believe the two incidents, which occurred minutes apart on October 19, are connected.Officers were first called to the 4100 block of Rundlehorn Dr. N.E. at approximately 6:48 p.m. following reports of two groups of youth fighting near a playground.Police obtained video footage from a witness showing the groups fighting with various weapons.Investigators believe bear spray, machetes and possibly a firearm were used during the confrontation.About nine minutes later, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 3800 block of Rundlehorn Dr. N.E.Police believe a white Mercedes SUV struck the pedestrian before its occupants fled the scene on foot.The victim was transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening and non-life-altering.Investigators later reviewed dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle that showed the pedestrian had been intentionally struck.Police now believe the collision was connected to the earlier fight..Investigators have not disclosed the ages of those involved, whether the pedestrian participated in the confrontation or whether any suspects have been identified.Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed either incident or was in the area at the time to come forward.Officers are particularly interested in obtaining dashcam or security camera footage from Rundlehorn Dr. N.E. between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on October 19.Investigators say even minor details could help determine what happened and identify those responsible.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.