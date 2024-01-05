Calgary police investigating first homicide of the year after targetted home invasion

Calgary Police Service (CPS) is investigating the first homicide of the year in Calgary, which came after a home invasion Thursday morning. One man was left dead and two people injured, both of whom are being treated at Foothills Medical Centre. They are in serious but stable condition. CPS responded to a call about a home invasion on Braden Cres. NW at about 9:15 a.m. “It has all the hallmarks of being targeted,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit. He said it was possible there was a shooting but could not confirm, as police continue to investigate. Gregson added it was unclear what the motive of the intruder(s) was. There will be an autopsy for the deceased individual on Friday. The victims in the invasions are cooperating with police as they conduct the investigation, though police have not yet identified any suspects.The attack came 12 hours after another violent home invasion three kms away, where three people were stabbed and hospitalized Wednesday night per reports from the Calgary Sun. Police say there is no evidence so far the events are related. In the Wednesday night attack, CPS was called to the 2800 block of Capitol Hill Crescent NW around 8:50 p.m. after reports of a home invasion, per Calgary Sun. They found three people with stab wounds and other injuries, said acting Staff Sgt. Derek Coffyne. “This does not appear to be a random attack and there’s no threat to the public at large,” he said.The three victims are also being treated at Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.