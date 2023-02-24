Calgary police

Calgary police have charged a businesswoman with theft and fraud after a 14-month investigation.

An assault believed to be inspired by hate has resulted in charges after a woman was attacked and bitten by a man shouting racist tirades. 

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community,” said Calgary police Const. Matt Messenger in a press release.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Jakester
Jakester

There is no place for hate in our city - coming from a cop that is almost laughable.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

