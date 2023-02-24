An assault believed to be inspired by hate has resulted in charges after a woman was attacked and bitten by a man shouting racist tirades.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community,” said Calgary police Const. Matt Messenger in a press release.
“There is no place for hate in our city and we want to thank the bystanders for coming to the aid of the victim.”
The release said a woman was waiting at a bus shelter in the 900 block of 17 Ave. S.W. on January 13 at about 5 p.m. when she was approached by a man who slapped her cellphone out of her hands. It said the man proceeded to bite the woman on her hand while yelling racist slurs at her.
The man continued to yell and threaten the woman until three bystanders intervened and assisted her to safety and called police. Once on scene, it located the man and took him into custody.
Calgary resident Michael Grant Williams, 36, has been charged in connection with the incident with one count of assault and failure to comply with a release order. After consultation with the hate crimes unit, this case is being treated as hate motivated.
The release went on to say a hate motivation does not result in additional charges, but any evidence of it is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime. If the judge decides during sentencing hate was a motivation of the offence, it said it is an aggravating factor which can add to the convicted person’s sentence.
Calgary police encourages people who has been the target of ill treatment because of hate to report it. Even if the incident is not criminal, it can use the information to track trends and some times identify suspects in other investigations.
“We know that hate-motivated incidents are unfortunately under-reported and want to remind all Calgarians to report these incidents so they can be thoroughly investigated and those responsible can be held accountable,” said Messenger.
Incidents can be reported by calling (403) 266-1234 or visiting stophateab.ca.
This incident comes after Edmonton police said in December it was seeking help from the public to identify two male suspects involved in a west end assault believed to be motivated by hate.
A man followed a black woman and yelled slurs, despite her repeated requests to be left alone. Moments later, the man approached another man nearby who was on a bicycle and obtained a can of bear spray.
The man approached the woman again and sprayed her in the face. These males separated and fled the area, one heading north on foot towards 114 Avenue and the other cycling east on 114 Avenue.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
