Calgary police lay more charges in extortion series linked to 19 shootings

Calgary police have laid additional charges in an ongoing extortion investigation that has now resulted in 19 people facing 59 offences and has been linked to 19 shootings across the city.The Calgary Police Service said its Organized Crime & Offender Management Section charged two adults and a youth in connection with an alleged extortion attempt that began March 25.Police said a woman began receiving demands for money through WhatsApp text and voice messages at about 4:30 p.m. The suspects allegedly demonstrated detailed knowledge of her personal and business affairs, including her full name, home address, business information and details about family members.The caller repeatedly attempted to contact the woman and allegedly threatened violence if the demands were not met.About 12 hours later, shortly before 4:30 a.m., police said an unknown suspect fired a gun at the woman's residence and fled in a vehicle.Investigators collected physical and digital evidence, including CCTV footage from the area, which police said helped identify a suspect vehicle and several potential suspects.A 17-year-old male was arrested July 29 for allegedly helping facilitate communications between the victim and those making the threats.He has been charged with one count of extortion and released from custody. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Police arrested a second suspect on Sept. 8.Kanureet Kaur, 23, of Chestermere, is accused of providing personal information about the victim that allowed suspects to identify, locate and intimidate her and her family.Kaur has been charged with one count of extortion and released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 6..Police are also searching for Tanveer Singh, 21, of Calgary, who is wanted on a warrant for possession of stolen property over $5,000 in connection with a stolen vehicle allegedly used during the shooting.Singh is described as five-foot-eight and approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.“While these charges are an important step, this investigation is far from over,” said Supt. Jeff Bell of the CPS Criminal Operations & Intelligence Division.“We continue to ask the public to help us identify everyone involved so we can hold offenders accountable for the fear and harm these crimes have caused.”Calgary police said there have been 51 extortion-related incidents in the city since the series began in April 2025.Nineteen shootings have been linked to the extortion series, with both victims and suspects targeted.Police have charged 19 people with a combined 59 offences to date.Investigators have released photographs of Kaur and Singh as they continue trying to identify people connected to the extortion cases.Police said some of those charged may be known in the community under different names or may have encountered members of the public under different circumstances.Investigators are asking anyone with information about the extortion cases, the accused or their known associates to contact police.CPS is also reminding victims not to pay extortion demands and to contact police immediately.