Calgary police lift lockdown after incident leaves suspect dead

A dramatic armed standoff in Calgary ended Thursday evening with the suspect dead and a shelter-in-place order lifted.Police said the incident began around 3:40 p.m. when officers tried to arrest a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the 500 block of Crescent Heights Rd. N.W. The suspect opened fire on police before barricading himself inside a residence with another individual.Residents were ordered to shelter in place for several hours as heavily armed officers surrounded the home. .At about 5 p.m., the second individual surrendered peacefully to police. By 7:10 p.m., officers confirmed the wanted man was found dead inside the residence.No officers or civilians were injured.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to review the case, though Calgary Police will continue to oversee the investigation.