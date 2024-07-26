Calgary police need help finding witnesses in drive-by slaying of young Calgary woman

The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate the drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old Jordan Leinen and is urging anyone with information to come forward.The fatal shooting occurred on Saturday, July 20, between 5:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. on the northbound offramp from Deerfoot Tr. N.E. to 32 Ave. N.E..New evidence has led investigators to narrow the timeframe of the incident, initially believed to have happened around 5:20 p.m. After the shooting, Leinen's vehicle, a white 2008 Acura MDX, was driven westbound on 32 Ave. N.E. and eventually reached the Foothills Medical Centre.Police are specifically seeking dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident. The critical locations include:The northbound offramp from Deerfoot Trail N.E. to 32 Avenue N.E.Eastbound and westbound 32 Avenue N.E. approaching and crossing the bridge over Deerfoot Trail N.E.The southbound offramp from 32 Avenue N.E. to Deerfoot Trail N.E.Southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. approaching and near the 32 Avenue N.E. exit.Additionally, police are looking to speak with the drivers of three specific vehicles: a black four-door sedan, a white pickup truck, and a white SUV, which were in proximity to Leinen's Acura MDX shortly after the shooting. These individuals may have crucial information that could advance the investigation..Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers:Phone: 1-800-222-8477Online: www.calgarycrimestoppers.orgApp: P3 Tips