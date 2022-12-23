A Calgary police officer was charged with assault after an off-duty altercation with a driver.
A road rage incident occurred in August between two drivers in Skyview, according to a Thursday press release. The release said a verbal altercation occurred, which escalated with one driver striking the other.
Emergency responders were called, and police responded to the scene.
The release said the incident was reported to the Alberta director of law enforcement. It added it was left with Calgary police for further investigation.
Calgary police Const. Lisa Bischke, 42, was charged with assault and driving without due care and attention following further investigation.
Bischke has been with the Calgary police for seven years. She remains on administrative duties pending further review.
Since the incident happened off duty, any potential for internal discipline will depend on the outcome of the criminal case and cannot be investigated until the court process is finished.
Calgary police Const. Jameson Kooistra, 31, was charged November 22 with one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection with an on-duty incident.
The incident occurred after officers responded to a call for service in Temple in 2021. Officers arrested a woman at the home.
Prior to being placed in the police vehicle, a struggle occurred and force was used. The woman sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Another comment about Calgary’s finest thugs, it was two years ago yesterday that they arrested a 21 year old for playing hockey on an outdoor rink. They are a disgrace.
As someone who had respected police officers my entire life and wanted to be one, including completion of most of the testing, I am glad I never went through with it.
I have watched police descend into tyrannical thugs over the past two years. Very few stood on principle refusing to enforce unlawful tyrannical Covid made up rules.
Here is just another example to support my changed belief.
Don't ever forget that this is the same "police" force that used heavily armed officers to drag out of his vehicle on the side of a highway, a pastor that did nothing but feed the homeless, and speak out against the federal and provicial plandemic mandates as facist rhetoric.
