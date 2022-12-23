Body-worn cameras

Body-warn cameras 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service

A Calgary police officer was charged with assault after an off-duty altercation with a driver. 

A road rage incident occurred in August between two drivers in Skyview, according to a Thursday press release. The release said a verbal altercation occurred, which escalated with one driver striking the other. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

fpenner
fpenner

Another comment about Calgary’s finest thugs, it was two years ago yesterday that they arrested a 21 year old for playing hockey on an outdoor rink. They are a disgrace.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

As someone who had respected police officers my entire life and wanted to be one, including completion of most of the testing, I am glad I never went through with it.

I have watched police descend into tyrannical thugs over the past two years. Very few stood on principle refusing to enforce unlawful tyrannical Covid made up rules.

Here is just another example to support my changed belief.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Separatist69
Alberta Separatist69

Don't ever forget that this is the same "police" force that used heavily armed officers to drag out of his vehicle on the side of a highway, a pastor that did nothing but feed the homeless, and speak out against the federal and provicial plandemic mandates as facist rhetoric.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.