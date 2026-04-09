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Calgary police officer cleared in shooting involving sledgehammer-wielding suspect

Calgary police officer cleared in shooting involving sledgehammer-wielding suspect
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting involving sledgehammer-wielding suspect Courtesy ASIRT
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Asirt
Cps
Alberta Crown Prosecution Service
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