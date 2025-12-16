UPDATED: Calgary police officer shoots knife-wielding suspect at Dalhousie LRT station

A Calgary Police Service officer dispatched to the Dalhousie LRT station for a weapons complaint has shot and wounded the suspect."At 11:32 a.m., Tuesday members of the Calgary Police Service responded to the Dalhousie LRT station and were involved in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the serious injury of one man.," said CPS in a release.No officer were injured in the incident.The wounded man was taken to the nearby Foothills hospital.“Our officers were called for assistance by bylaw officers, who reported seeing a man acting erratically and carrying a knife,” CPS Chief Katie McLellan said.“During that response, officers were involved in a shooting that resulted in serious injury to one man. Thankfully, no officers or bystanders were hurt.”The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will be called in to investigate the incident.