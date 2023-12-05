Calgary police officer's badge stolen

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has issued a public alert after a CPS badge was reported stolen from a vehicle at a hiking trailhead outside Canmore over the weekend.According to the CPS, the incident occurred on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 2 p.m. An off-duty CPS officer returned to their vehicle, parked at the Yamnuska Trail parking lot, only to discover that the vehicle had been broken into. Among the items reported missing was a CPS badge, and it is believed that the car prowling occurred between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.The stolen badge bears the regimental number #5292 engraved on it, providing a distinctive identifier. Authorities are urging the public to be on the lookout for this badge and to report any information related to the theft or its current location to the Canmore RCMP non-emergency number at 403-678-5516.In response to the incident, the CPS is reminding members of the public to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of police officers, especially in situations where identification may be in question. Individuals are encouraged to ask for visible identification with a photograph or to contact either 9-1-1 or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 to confirm an officer's identity.