Calgary police probe organized-crime shooting on Macleod Tr.

Calgary police say a man is recovering in hospital after being shot in a brazen daylight attack linked to organized crime.The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Macleod Tr. S.W. A man in his 20s was found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital in critical condition. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.Police say the suspect fled in a black Hyundai Kona, which was found on fire about 15 minutes later in the 1600 block of 17 St. S.E. The vehicle was bearing stolen plates. Fire crews extinguished the blaze, and investigators are combing through the car for evidence..“This was a very brazen shooting that happened near a busy roadway when Calgarians were out and about,” said Staff Sgt. Don Campbell of the CPS Organized Crime Unit. “This incident has the hallmarks of organized crime, and as such, we have dedicated numerous police resources to identify the offenders and prevent further retaliatory violence.”Police are urging anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area to contact them at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.