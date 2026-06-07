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Calgary police pushes for more hate crime reporting with new online initiative

The Calgary Police Service has launched a new website portal for hate crime reporting — stating hate crime cases are usually underreported.
"Report Hate" Calgary Police Service, Downtown Calgary
"Report Hate" Calgary Police Service, Downtown CalgaryWestern Standard, City of Calgary
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