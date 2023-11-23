Calgary police put bite on $100,000 insurance scheme, dentist arrested

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has charged a 53-year-old dentist in connection with a dental insurance fraud case that involved nearly $100,000 in false claims.The investigation was sparked when the insurance provider detected multiple irregularities in claims related to fillings and root canal treatments. All these claims were attributed to the same dentist at All About Family Dental, located at 7520 Elbow Drive SW. The insurance provider promptly reported their findings to the police in June 2023, leading to the initiation of a criminal investigation.Collaborating closely with the insurance provider, law enforcement gathered substantial evidence supporting criminal charges against Alena Vladimiro Smadych, a dentist originally from Russia.The evidence revealed a pattern of discrepancies and false billings linked to 53 patients who had undergone dental procedures between June 2015 and June 2021. The cumulative value of these fraudulent claims amounted to $97,540.The affected patients were unaware of the falsified claims until the conclusion of the investigation. On Monday, November 6, Smadych voluntarily surrendered herself at a Calgary Police Service district office.She now faces a charge of fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.