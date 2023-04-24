The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has declined to provide internal documents to theWestern Standardabout the naked biological male walking around in the women’s change room at Canyon Meadows Pool.
“Access to all the information that you requested is denied under Section 20(1)(f) of the Act,” said CPS senior disclosure analyst Sabrina Attwood in an email.
Section 20 (1)(f) of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) states the head of a public body “may refuse to disclose information to an applicant if the disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with or harm an ongoing or unsolved law enforcement investigation, including a police investigation.”
TheWestern Standardsubmitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request asking for any and all communications from CPS about the naked transgender woman walking around with her penis out in the women’s change room at the Canyon Meadows Pool from January 1 to March 10. CPS attempted to have the FOI request narrowed.
A Calgary parent expressed outrage in February over the naked biological male hanging out in the women’s change room at Canyon Meadows.
"I was waiting with my son outside in the lobby for my daughter, when a parent came out to let me know that a transgender woman was changing in the women's change room while my daughter and some other girls were changing after swimming lessons,” said the parent.
She said she went into the change room to inspect and found the transgender woman naked finishing up with the washroom.
CPS said on March 2 it had investigated allegations of indecent exposure inside the female changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool and determined they were unfounded.
“This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media,” it said.
“There was no act of indecent exposure.”
If people object to responses to FOI requests, Section 65 of FIPPA allows them to ask the Information and Privacy Commissioner (IPC) to review the decision. TheWestern Standardhas requested a review by contacting the IPC.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Our “woke” politicians, police and authorities now make it their top priority to protect pedophiles at any cost
Orders come down from our “woke” pedophile PM
