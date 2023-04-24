Canyon Meadows

Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre 

 Courtesy Greg Debicki/City of Calgary

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has declined to provide internal documents to the Western Standard about the naked biological male walking around in the women’s change room at Canyon Meadows Pool. 

“Access to all the information that you requested is denied under Section 20(1)(f) of the Act,” said CPS senior disclosure analyst Sabrina Attwood in an email. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our “woke” politicians, police and authorities now make it their top priority to protect pedophiles at any cost

Orders come down from our “woke” pedophile PM

Report Add Reply

