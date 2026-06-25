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Calgary police release photos of extortion suspects as Indian crime spree reaches 49 cases

Ravjot Toor, 20; Jaskaran Singh (alias Jassi Buttar), 21; Karanbir Singh (alias Karan Singh), 21; Amandeep Singh (alias Shiva Singh), 21; Anurag Sidhu (alias Anurag Singh Sidhu), 21; Ishandeep Singh, 19; Amandeep Mallhi (alias Harman Gill), 39; Sandeep Singh, 32; Daksh Gautam, 25; Akashdeep Singh, 19; Gagandeep Singh (alias Gagi Singh, Guggi), 29; Pardeep Singh, 24; Taranveer Singh, 24; and Gurkaran Dhaliwal, 21.
Ravjot Toor, 20; Jaskaran Singh (alias Jassi Buttar), 21; Karanbir Singh (alias Karan Singh), 21; Amandeep Singh (alias Shiva Singh), 21; Anurag Sidhu (alias Anurag Singh Sidhu), 21; Ishandeep Singh, 19; Amandeep Mallhi (alias Harman Gill), 39; Sandeep Singh, 32; Daksh Gautam, 25; Akashdeep Singh, 19; Gagandeep Singh (alias Gagi Singh, Guggi), 29; Pardeep Singh, 24; Taranveer Singh, 24; and Gurkaran Dhaliwal, 21.CPS
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