Calgary police release photos of extortion suspects as Indian crime spree reaches 49 cases

Calgary police are releasing photographs of several people charged in an ongoing extortion investigation targeting the city's South Asian community, saying public assistance remains critical as officers continue working to dismantle the criminal network.Since the extortion series began in April 2025, police have investigated 49 extortion-related incidents across Calgary.The violence has included 19 shootings linked to the investigation, with gunfire directed at both alleged extortion victims and suspects.To date, investigators have charged 16 people with a combined 56 criminal offences connected to the series.Earlier this year, the Calgary Police Service launched two dedicated operations — Operation Orion and Operation Outage — aimed at investigating extortion offences while disrupting organized criminal activity linked to the violence.Police say those efforts have resulted in numerous arrests and a decline in extortion attempts, but investigators believe additional suspects remain at large."Despite laying charges in a number of cases, we want to emphasize that these investigations remain active and ongoing, and additional assistance from the public is critical," said Supt. Jeff Bell of the Calgary Police Service Criminal Operations and Intelligence Division."We will not stop until everyone involved in these crimes has been identified and held accountable."Bell credited community cooperation with helping investigators make progress."Our success thus far is a direct result of the cooperation and support from community members," he said. "We hope that by releasing these photos, community members can provide additional information to help advance our investigations.".Police said some of the accused may be known within the community by different names or aliases.Investigators are asking anyone with information about the individuals, their associates or any extortion incidents to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.Officers are also continuing to search for Germanjeet Singh, who is wanted on outstanding warrants in connection with one of the extortion investigations.In addition, police are seeking help identifying suspects involved in two separate extortion incidents that occurred in the Cityscape and Saddle Ridge neighbourhoods..The Calgary Police Service has maintained a dedicated email address, extortion@calgarypolice.ca, where members of the public can provide information directly to investigators.Police continue to urge anyone who becomes the target of an extortion attempt not to pay the demands and instead contact law enforcement immediately.Photographs of several of the accused have been published on the Calgary Police Service website following a review under Alberta's Protection of Privacy Act, police said.