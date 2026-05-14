Calgary police release suspect SUV images in deadly North Hill Co-op shooting

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect vehicle linked to a deadly shooting earlier this week that left one man dead and another hospitalized.Investigators with the Calgary Police Service released CCTV images Thursday of a white SUV believed to have been involved in the shooting at the North Hill Co-op parking lot located at 520 16 Ave. N.E.Police said the SUV is distinguishable by a partially broken passenger-side rear window that appears to be taped over.Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday, after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. When police arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.The dead man was known gangster Leslie Babajid Cole. The other wounded man was an innocent bystander.Homicide investigators are now seeking dash camera footage from motorists who were in the area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, particularly vehicles travelling eastbound from 504 16 Ave. N.E. toward Strathmore.Police say community cooperation is critical as investigators work to address ongoing gun violence in the city.Anyone with information or video footage is being asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.