Two unrelated overdose deaths led Calgary Police Service (CPS) in making multiple arrests and laying drug trafficking charges.
“The purchase and sale of illegal narcotics puts our community and those we love at risk,” said Insp. Jeff Pennoyer in a Thursday press release.
“In these situations, two people needlessly lost their lives and we’ll use every resource available to us to ensure all those involved will be held responsible for their actions.”
The release said a person reached out to CPS in January to provide evidence in the overdose death of their family member. It said investigators were able to use this evidence to help identify a drug trafficker, who was believed to be responsible in selling the drugs involved in the overdose death.
A search warrant was executed on a vehicle and a residence in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue SW in April. The search found 21.1 grams of crack cocaine, 62.4 grams of powder cocaine, 200 grams of cutting agent, and $445 cash.
Calgary resident Brandon Tallman, 27, was charged with three counts of trafficking, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Tallman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
The release went on to say another person reached out to CPS in January to provide evidence in a separate unrelated overdose death. It said leads directed officers to a person believed to be responsible for selling the drugs which caused the death.
Officers conducted an operation at a residence in the 1400 block of 26A Street SW in April.
Calgary resident Darren Boyle, 32, was charged with three counts of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and one count of unlawful possession of identity documents. Boyle is set to appear in court on Friday.
The release acknowledged investigators do not believe there is any link between the two groups of people charged. The deaths were investigated and deemed non-criminal in nature, so further charges related to them were not laid.
At each of these scenes, the drugs seized were sent for testing to determine if there were any unusual factors at play in the deaths. Thus far, testing has received no abnormalities.
Pennoyer said there is “no such thing as a safe street drug.”
“Every time people consume illegal narcotics, they are taking a chance with their life,” he said.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Non-profit agencies in Calgary sounded the alarm about a recent increase in drug overdoses — some fatal — in April.
Oxford House Foundation Head Earl Thiessen said he noticed a troubling trend — fentanyl showing up in drug test results, even in those who have not intentionally taken it — in the last six months.
“The crystal meth, the heroin, the cocaine are all being cut with it now and I think that is why there's such a dramatic increase in deaths all over the country,” said Thiessen.
