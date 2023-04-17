The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has confirmed the two deaths which occurred on the weekend in Spruce Cliff are believed to be a case of murder-suicide.
“This event was domestic in nature, however, we believe this was a new relationship and we are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship and the events that led up to this tragic outcome,” said CPS Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a Monday press release.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have been impacted.”
The identities of the victims involved are being released to further the investigation as detectives search for people who might have more information about the events leading up to the deaths. Investigators are seeking assistance from the public to locate the suspect’s vehicle.
The release said police were called to the 0-100 block of Spruce Place SW on Saturday around 7:10 p.m., where several bystanders had located a deceased woman thrown from a high-up balcony.
It said a man jumped from an upper-level balcony as first responders were assessing the situation. The man was declared dead on scene.
The female victim has been identified as Calgary resident Joanne Suk-Wah Tse, 69.
The man located deceased at the scene has been identified as Calgary resident De Lin Tang, 61.
Investigators are seeking Tang’s vehicle and anyone who might have information about who might have it. The vehicle is described as a white 2023 Subaru Outlook, with Alberta plates CNR0008.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
