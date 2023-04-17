Calgary police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has confirmed the two deaths which occurred on the weekend in Spruce Cliff are believed to be a case of murder-suicide. 

“This event was domestic in nature, however, we believe this was a new relationship and we are still trying to determine the nature of the relationship and the events that led up to this tragic outcome,” said CPS Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a Monday press release. 

