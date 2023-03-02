"I was waiting with my son outside in the lobby for my daughter, when a parent came out to let me know that a transgender woman was changing in the women's change room while my daughter and some other girls were changing after swimming lessons,” said the parent.
He said he went into the change room to inspect and found the transgender woman naked finishing up with the washroom.
Calgary police acknowledged protests took place outside Canyon Meadows based on these allegations. It said it was “sharing this information in the interest of correcting misinformation that causes further harm to our community.”
The statement said it wants to remind Calgarians its role when attending protests is to maintain order and ensure public safety for every one. It added it will not hesitate to act if the law is broken.
Calgary police said it exercises its policing mandate “in a manner that upholds the law, respects Calgarians’ constitutionally protected rights, and is consistent with our organizational values, including respect, fairness, and accountability.”
“We are committed to working with event organizers, and with our community partners, to ensure that events in Calgary remain a safe space for all attendees,” it said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(9) comments
It should be mandatory that all female impersonators show pool staff they can tuck in their nasty bits or that all female impersonators be shown the Crying Game clip so they can practice and put in practice the tuck move to genuinely try to be a lady to the ladies, not a peter swingin Perv.
So no reference to the Criminal Code of Canada, just standard operating procedures in Calgary based on our values. Really? Now they refer to the Constitution? Hardly a credible investigation.
Western police have been indoctrinated into the extreme left ideology, they are not your friend and they really don’t like you and they have guns
Professional liars like all our maggot satanic pedophile political class
Of course not. Where else would a naked man be expected to be seen, but in a change room meant for women and little girls?
So who’s lying here? My vote goes to the pigs. They are a corrupt disgrace.
Liars.
Can the Calgary Police be trusted to serve & protect those of us who know good from evil, right from wrong, those of us who have morals and values and principals. It appears not.
The last part of the statement suggests ideological compromise. They also don't deny that there was a naked man inside of a changeroom with little girls.
So says the very same police force that arrested how many Alberta pastors, how many times?
