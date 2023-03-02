Canyon Meadows pool

Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre 

 Courtesy Greg Debicki/City of Calgary

Calgary police said it has investigated allegations of indecent exposure inside the female changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool and determined they were unfounded. 

“This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media,” said Calgary police in a Thursday statement.  

Grinder
Grinder

It should be mandatory that all female impersonators show pool staff they can tuck in their nasty bits or that all female impersonators be shown the Crying Game clip so they can practice and put in practice the tuck move to genuinely try to be a lady to the ladies, not a peter swingin Perv.

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

So no reference to the Criminal Code of Canada, just standard operating procedures in Calgary based on our values. Really? Now they refer to the Constitution? Hardly a credible investigation.

jamessm
jamessm

Western police have been indoctrinated into the extreme left ideology, they are not your friend and they really don’t like you and they have guns

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Professional liars like all our maggot satanic pedophile political class

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Of course not. Where else would a naked man be expected to be seen, but in a change room meant for women and little girls?

fpenner
fpenner

So who’s lying here? My vote goes to the pigs. They are a corrupt disgrace.

JGL
JGL

Liars.

Can the Calgary Police be trusted to serve & protect those of us who know good from evil, right from wrong, those of us who have morals and values and principals. It appears not.

rmannia
rmannia

The last part of the statement suggests ideological compromise. They also don't deny that there was a naked man inside of a changeroom with little girls.

northrungrader
northrungrader

So says the very same police force that arrested how many Alberta pastors, how many times?

