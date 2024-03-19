Calgary police search for suspect in targetted shooting

Calgary police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a targetted shooting incident that occurred in February. Cosmos Lowingali, 25, of Calgary, is sought on multiple charges related to the incident and authorities have exhausted all efforts to locate him.The incident took place on Monday, February 12, about 4 a.m., when police responded to a call reporting a man in medical distress at a residence in the 1600 block of 22 Avenue S.W. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition.Subsequent investigations revealed the victim had been shot by an individual known to him following an argument that escalated several hours before the shooting incident. On Thursday, February 22, 2024, a search warrant was executed at the same residence where the shooting occurred. Police uncovered evidence during the search, leading to charges against one individual.As a result of the investigation, Lowingali is now wanted on warrants for several offences related to the shooting, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and possessing a firearm without a licence, among others.Lowingali is described as approximately 5-ft. 6-ins., 120 lbs., with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. Calgary police urge anyone with information regarding this incident or Lowingali's whereabouts to contact them immediately at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through various methods, including calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.