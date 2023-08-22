Abdul Mufti

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing under suspicious circumstances. 

Calgary resident Abdul Mufti, 71, has been reported missing from the northeastern community of Falconridge, according to a Tuesday press release. CPS said Mufti was last seen on Aug. 3 near his residence in the 200 block of Falworth Way NE. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

