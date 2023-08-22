Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing under suspicious circumstances.
Calgary resident Abdul Mufti, 71, has been reported missing from the northeastern community of Falconridge, according to a Tuesday press release. CPS said Mufti was last seen on Aug. 3 near his residence in the 200 block of Falworth Way NE.
A search warrant was executed on his last known residence, which has led investigators to believe the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious. Because of these circumstances and this behaviour being out of character for him, police and family are concerned for his well-being.
Investigators said they believe his credit cards have been used in and around Calgary and have determined the transactions have not been made by him.
He is described as 5-ft., 10 ins. tall, about 195 lbs, brown eyes, and black hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.