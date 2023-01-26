Redwood Gallant

Two individuals wanted on warrants in relation to home invasion. 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man and woman who are believed to be involved in a weekend home invasion. 

Three offenders broke into a residence located in the 200 block of Templeview Way Northeast Saturday and assaulted a man who was inside the garage at the time, at about 6:45 p.m., according to a Wednesday press release. The release said the victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house for assistance and to call police. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

