Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man and woman who are believed to be involved in a weekend home invasion.
Three offenders broke into a residence located in the 200 block of Templeview Way Northeast Saturday and assaulted a man who was inside the garage at the time, at about 6:45 p.m., according to a Wednesday press release. The release said the victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house for assistance and to call police.
The offenders fled the scene prior to Calgary police arriving. Investigators said they believe this incident was targeted, and two of the suspects were known to the victim.
The release said a man and woman are wanted on warrants related to the incident. Investigators are working to determine a suspect description for the third offender, believed to be a man.
Calgary resident Dean Patrick Gallant, 47, is wanted on warrants for break and enter, assault, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, and unlawful confinement. Gallant is described as five ft. nine in. tall, 280 lbs, with a heavy build, short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard.
Gallant has multiple tattoos, including on his arms and neck.
Calgary resident Tinesa Lee Redwood, 35, is wanted on warrants for break and enter, assault, robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence, unlawful confinement, and failing to comply with a release order. Redwood is described as five ft. six in. tall, 160 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
She has a tattoo on the back of her neck.
Anyone with information about this incident, the whereabouts of Gallant and Redwood, or the identity of the third suspect is asked to contact Calgary police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
This incident comes after Calgary police warned high-risk offender Paul Algino Barrett was wanted on warrants for breaching his release conditions, mere days after his release, in September.
Barrett was bound by strict parole conditions upon being released, but Calgary police have been unable to locate him. After exhausting all options to locate Barrett, he is wanted on warrants for failing to comply with his probation order.
He was released into the city after serving a two-year jail sentence for break and enter with intent. He has two previous convictions for break and enter with intent, which were believed to be sexually motivated and random in nature.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
