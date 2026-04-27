Calgary police seek e-scooter sex attacker after Fish Creek Park incident

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for two separate sexual assaults in Fish Creek Park last week, both of which occurred within minutes of each other in the city’s southeast.The Calgary Police Service say the first incident happened on Monday, April 20, around 5:30 p.m. near Mallard Point, when a woman jogging through the park was assaulted by an unknown man riding an e-scooter.Investigators believe the suspect had been watching the victim near park washrooms before the attack. After the incident, he was seen continuing toward the Douglasdale community.Police also believe the same individual may have sexually assaulted another woman in the park roughly 20 minutes earlier.Officers say the suspect is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a light complexion and blond hair. At the time of the incidents, he was wearing black pants, a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and carrying a white backpack with colourful spots.He was also reportedly riding an e-scooter while playing music from a portable speaker.Police are now appealing to the public for any information that could help identify the suspect.Investigators are also reminding victims of sexual assault to come forward regardless of when an incident occurred, noting that all reports will be taken seriously.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.