Calgary police seek help identifying robbery and assault suspects

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals believed to have assaulted a man and stolen his belongings last fall.On Oct. 3, 2025, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a man in his 40s was found in medical distress in an alley behind the Palomino Smokehouse at 109 7 Ave. S.W. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. Investigators later determined the man had been assaulted and robbed, and that two suspects fled eastbound on 7 Ave. S.W. The victim has since recovered from serious injuries.Authorities describe the male suspect as 30 to 40 years old, with short dark hair, a moustache, and a large tattoo on the back of his left hand. He was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, dark green Reebok shirt, jeans, and black-and-white sneakers. The female suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old, with long brown hair and a slim build, wearing a black puffy coat, black pants, grey shirt, and white shoes at the time of the incident.Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.