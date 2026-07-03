Calgary police seek help identifying suspect in violent Stephen Avenue assault

CALGARY — Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a violent assault that left two people seriously injured in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.The assault occurred at approximately 1:46 a.m. on June 14 near the intersection of Stephen Avenue and 2 Street S.W., according to investigators.Police say three men were waiting for transportation when they noticed a man and woman involved in what appeared to be a verbal dispute. One of the men approached the woman to check on her well-being.Investigators allege the male suspect then assaulted all three men without warning.Two of the victims suffered serious injuries that required medical treatment, while a third sustained minor injuries.Following the attack, the suspect fled north on 2 Street S.W. Police say the woman involved in the earlier argument left the area separately with a group of other women.Investigators have obtained security footage from the area and are now seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect. While the footage does not provide a clear view of the man’s face, police believe his distinctive clothing may help identify him.Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognizes the suspect, was with the man and woman earlier in the evening, or works at a nearby restaurant, bar, or business and may know their identities is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.The investigation remains ongoing.