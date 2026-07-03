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Calgary police seek help identifying suspect in violent Stephen Avenue assault

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a violent assault that left two people seriously injured in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a violent assault that left two people seriously injured in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.Courtesy of Calgary Police Service
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