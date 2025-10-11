Calgary police seek man wanted for sex attack in city park

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a warrant after a woman was sexually assaulted in Confederation Park last week.The attack happened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, when the woman was walking along a pathway west of 10 St. N.W. Police say she noticed a man watching her and tried to avoid him after he made an unwanted sexual proposition. The suspect then followed her, pushed her to the ground, and assaulted her before fleeing on foot.Investigators have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ethan Cole Louis. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 10 after several attempts to locate him failed.Louis is described as 5-ft., 8-ins and 121 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair shaved on the sides and tied in a bun, and tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie, dark pants, and carrying a dark backpack. Police say he is known to frequent Calgary’s Beltline area.Anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.