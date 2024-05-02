Calgary police seek public's help after church Nativity scene set ablaze

Calgary authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in an arson investigation following a fire that targeted a church in the city's northeast last month.The incident occurred at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Roman Catholic Parish, 1714 14 Ave. N.E. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, around 8:15 p.m. A man entered the church's east parking lot and set fire to a Nativity display before fleeing the scene on foot.While the Calgary Fire Department responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the fire promptly, the church sustained minor damage.Authorities are now seeking information from the public to locate the individual believed to be responsible for the arson. The suspect is described as a male, aged between 20 and 40 years, approximately 6-ft., with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a neon-yellow hoodie, black gloves, grey sweatpants, and black running shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. The individual was spotted heading west on 14 Ave. N.E. and then south into an alley between 16 St. N.E. and 16A St. N.E.Residents of the Mayland Heights community who may have CCTV footage of walkways and alleyways from approximately 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, are urged to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.The Calgary Police Service's Arson Unit and Hate Crime Prevention Team are currently looking into the incident. In their statement, police emphasized the seriousness of hate crimes, defining them as criminal offenses motivated by hate, bias, or prejudice towards an identifiable group.