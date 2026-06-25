Calgary police seek suspect after alleged indecent exposure at southwest elementary school

Calgary police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a group of students outside a southwest elementary school before grabbing one child by the arm.The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on June 16 outside Braeside School, located at 1747 107 Ave. S.W.According to the Calgary Police Service, an unidentified man allegedly exposed himself to several students who were outside the school.The students immediately reported the incident to school staff, who contacted police.Investigators say the suspect also grabbed one of the students by the arm before fleeing the area. Police said it remains unclear whether the man was attempting to harm the child.The suspect left before officers arrived.After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators are now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the man.He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with short dark hair.At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood pulled up, black pants, dark shoes and was carrying a light-coloured backpack with exterior pockets.Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has doorbell or surveillance camera footage from the area around Braeside School at the time of the alleged offence to contact the Calgary Police Service.Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.