Calgary police seek suspect in two sexual assaults at stores

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting customers at two city stores in separate incidents.Police said customers were groped while shopping at a Shoppers Drug Mart and a Walmart in August and September.The first alleged assault occurred Aug. 15 at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 725-500 Country Hills Blvd. N.E.A second incident was reported Sept. 1 at the Walmart at 7979 11 St.S.E.Police believe the same man may be responsible for both incidents.The suspect is described as a man with a medium build, believed to be between 25 and 40 years old. He has short, dark hair with a receding hairline and a short, dark beard and mustache.Police have released photos of the suspect as part of their effort to identify him.Investigators are also asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to come forward.Police noted there is no time limit for reporting a sexual assault in Canada and encouraged anyone who believes they have been a victim to contact authorities, even if the incident occurred years ago.Anyone with information about the suspect or similar incidents is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online through Calgary Crime Stoppers or through the P3 Tips app.