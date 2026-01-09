Calgary police seek suspects after Dalhousie jewelry store robbed of more than $100,000

Calgary police are investigating a commercial robbery that occurred on Thursday, at approximately 1:40 p.m., at a jewelry store located at 5005 Dalhousie Drive N.W..Police said in a statement that it is believed that several male suspects in disguises entered the store and used hammers to destroy the display cases, before stealing more than $100,000 worth of items and leaving the scene in a stolen Ford F-150 with licence plate number CLH 2619.A video posted to social media shows suspects fleeing the scene in the pickup truck after the sound of glass shattering was heard from outside Shimoon Jewellers, which is located in the Dalhousie Station Shopping Centre..Investigators believe there were five suspects in total.No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is currently ongoing.