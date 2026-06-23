Calgary police seek witnesses after baby punched by boy on scooter

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a youth who struck a nine-week-old baby while riding a scooter in northeast Calgary last week.Investigators say the incident occurred on June 15 as a father was pushing his infant son in a stroller along a sidewalk in the 0 to 100 block of Country Village Gate N.E., near Coventry Hills Blvd.According to police, between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., a youth travelling on a scooter passed the stroller, reached out and hit the sleeping infant in the torso before continuing on without stopping.The child sustained injuries as a result of the incident. Police released a photograph showing marks on the baby's stomach following the alleged assault.The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 10 years old, with short blond hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt at the time of the incident.Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have seen the assault or captured the suspect on surveillance cameras in the area.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at Calgary Crime Stoppers, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.Police have not released any additional details regarding the child's condition.