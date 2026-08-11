Calgary police seize 18 firearms, drugs in months-long organized crime investigation

Calgary police say eight people have been charged and 18 firearms seized following an 11-month investigation into an alleged organized crime network linked to drug trafficking, prescription fraud and stolen vehicles.The Calgary Police Service said Tuesday investigators also seized approximately $58,500 worth of drugs after launching the investigation in September 2025.Police said the investigation began after officers identified a man suspected of involvement in drug trafficking. The Organized Crime Enforcement Team subsequently identified what investigators allege was a wider network involved in trafficking drugs, firearms offences, vehicle re-vinning and prescription fraud.Officers obtained 74 judicial authorizations and executed 15 search warrants during the investigation, according to CPS.The searches were conducted in several phases beginning in December.Police searched homes in Delacour and Chestermere on Dec. 17, along with a Jeep connected to suspects. Officers reported seizing $7,690 in cash, forged prescription documents, prescription medication believed to have been obtained through fraudulent prescriptions and a radio-frequency jammer.Ausama Mohamed, 28, of Chestermere, was charged with two counts each of possession of proceeds of crime and possession of forged documents. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 15.Bonnie Leblanc, 40, of Delacour, faces seven counts of uttering a forged document and six counts of possession of proceeds of crime. She was released and is scheduled to appear Aug. 31.The investigation expanded March 9 when police searched a home in northeast Calgary, an apartment in the Beltline and three vehicles.Police said they seized a loaded Girsan MC14 BDA handgun, 137 rounds of ammunition and $15,410 in cash.Officers also reported finding 160.2 grams of methamphetamine, 115.1 grams of cocaine and 23 OxyContin pills, along with packaging materials, cellphones and other items allegedly associated with drug trafficking.Investigators said 107 individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine and cocaine were concealed inside vehicle door panels.Mohammed Salimi, 22, and Omed Salimi, 25, both of Calgary, were each charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.Both were released. Mohammed Salimi is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28, while Omed Salimi is scheduled to appear Aug. 26..Police said a separate traffic stop the same day resulted in another drug and firearm seizure.Members of the Gang Suppression Team stopped a person suspected of drug trafficking and seized the vehicle for examination.A search uncovered a loaded Smith & Wesson SD9 VE handgun, ammunition, brass knuckles and 128.8 grams of powder and crack cocaine divided into 63 packages. Police said the items had been concealed behind a panel between the vehicle’s gear shift and infotainment centre.The suspect was later released, but police issued warrants for his arrest.Officers arrested Jayson McCormack, 21, of Calgary, on July 13 after police said he fled from a traffic stop in Thorncliffe.Police allege McCormack was carrying another 46.3 grams of powder and crack cocaine divided into 39 packages, 11 pills suspected of containing fentanyl and cash.McCormack faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, along with firearm, weapons, proceeds-of-crime and resisting-arrest charges.He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31.Another phase of the investigation resulted in the largest firearms seizure..Police, assisted by the RCMP Emergency Response Team, searched a Rocky View County property March 26. Investigators also searched a southwest Calgary apartment and two vehicles.Police said they seized 13 rifles, including four allegedly hidden in a concealed room, two loaded 9 mm handguns and a loaded Churchill shotgun.Investigators also reported seizing more than 760 rounds of ammunition, body armour, 81.8 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 64.8 grams of MDMA and $9,630 in cash.A stolen Dodge Challenger and a stolen Dodge Ram that police allege had been re-vinned were also recovered.Officers found scales, drug packaging materials, cellphones, a baseball bat, crowbars and a mask, according to CPS.Ahed Alwan, 30, of Calgary, faces six charges, including breach of a firearms prohibition, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and unauthorized possession of a firearm.Alwan was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 13.Asrar Mansouri, 29, of Calgary, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as firearm, drug and proceeds-of-crime charges.Mansouri was released and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.Police are also seeking Christopher Hayward, 45, of Calgary.Hayward is wanted on warrants for four counts of breaching a firearms prohibition, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and charges including unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, impersonation to gain advantage and possession of proceeds of crime.Police describe Hayward as approximately five-foot-seven and 140 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and tattoos on his arms and chest.“Complex investigations like this are not about one person or one search warrant,” said Staff Sgt. Matt Gow of the Calgary Police Service Organized Crime Enforcement Unit.“They require investigators to carefully build a complete picture of the network, identify each person’s alleged role and gather the evidence needed to support charges.”