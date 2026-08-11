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Calgary police seize 18 firearms, drugs in months-long organized crime investigation

Calgary police seize 18 firearms, drugs in months-long organized crime investigation
Calgary police seize 18 firearms, drugs in months-long organized crime investigationCPS
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