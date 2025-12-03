Calgary police seize $900,000 in drugs and firearm, two charged

A major drug shipment destined for Calgary was intercepted last week, resulting in the seizure of more than $900,000 worth of narcotics, a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia, and the charging of two people, authorities said.German Border Authorities alerted the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and Calgary Police Service on November 20, 2025, about a suspicious package arriving at Calgary International Airport. Police, with CBSA assistance, located and seized the shipment.The following day, investigators traced the package to a residence in the 500 block of Cantrell Place S.W., executing a search warrant that recovered 12.9 kg of ketamine, 89.2 g of hydromorphone, 26.4 g of cocaine, a loaded SR9 handgun, 9 mm ammunition, Canadian currency, and drug paraphernalia including packaging, a weigh scale, and buffing agent..Scott Sinclair Leier, 36, and Kelly Corinne Robinson, 34, both of Calgary, were charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of importing narcotics, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime, hazardous storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition. Both are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.“This investigation demonstrates the critical importance of collaboration between policing agencies and our partners at the border,” said District 2 A/Staff Sgt. Kerry Parsons. “By working together, we were able to intercept a significant shipment of narcotics before it could reach our streets. Removing over $900,000 worth of drugs, along with a loaded firearm, is a major step in protecting our community from the violence and harm that often accompany organized drug trafficking.”