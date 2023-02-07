Seized guns

Eight firearms seized in organized crime investigation. 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service

Calgary police laid 36 charges against one man and seized eight unlawfully possessed firearms following a two-month-long investigation by the organized crime enforcement team. 

“In this case, tireless and steadfast investigative work led to the arrest of an individual and the removal of eight unlawful firearms from our streets,” said Calgary police Acting Staff Sgt. Mike Sushelnitsky in a Tuesday press release. 

