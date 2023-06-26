The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has seized multiple firearms, ammunition, 3D printers, and drugs as part of a co-ordinated approach to target people producing 3D guns across Canada.
“Since last year, 3D-printed firearms have become more prevalent in Calgary,” said CPS Firearms Investigate Unit Staff Sgt. Ben Lawson in a Monday press release.
“Through targeted enforcement, we are constantly working to identify individuals involved in illegal firearms manufacturing and hold them accountable.”
As part of Project Reproduction, the release said Equipe Integree de Lutte au Trafic d’Armes (EILTA) Montreal identified several people in the Calgary area who were believed to be linked to the manufacturing of 3D guns. Based on this information, it said the CPS Firearms Investigative Team began investigating.
The CPS conducted four search warrants on Tuesday in co-ordination with more than 20 police agencies across Canada in the 200 block of Falmere Way NE in Calgary, 0 to 100 block of Warwick Drive SW in Calgary, 0 to 100 block of Covepark Terrace NE in Calgary, and the 700 block of Boulder Creek Dr. in Langdon, AB.
The release went on to say police seized three 3D printers and corresponding filament, seven 3D-printed receivers, one fully complete 3D-printed firearm, five rifles, three airsoft rifles, multiple rounds and types of ammunition, and 1.3 kilograms of powder and crack cocaine.
CPS thanked EILTA Montreal, Surete du Quebec, the Montreal Police Service, the RCMP, and the Canada Border Services Agency for leading this effort and all of the other police agencies which participated. A total of 440 firearms were seized as part of this effort across Canada.
The release acknowledged the investigation in Calgary is ongoing, and charges are pending. Additional details will be released once charges are laid.
“This investigation demonstrates the cross-jurisdictional nature of this type of crime and the success that a coordinated and concerted effort can have on public safety,” said Lawson.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
3D printing firearms should be legal with a valid firearms licence. The government won’t be able to stop all of it.
Prohibition never works, that’s why we legalized pot, isn’t it? Legalized and regulated industries are supposed to cut out the criminals right?
We obviously should punish drug dealers and gang members that are in possession of illegal substances and weapons. But stop punishing the average joe.
