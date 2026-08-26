Calgary police seize smuggled Texas handguns, suppressors after stolen truck chase

Calgary police say two loaded handguns believed to have been smuggled into Canada from Texas were seized after an auto theft investigation ended with a wanted man fleeing from a stolen truck and later a taxi.Police charged Jeremy Sauve, 41, of Calgary with dozens of offences following his arrest in the Beltline on Friday.The Calgary Police Service Auto Theft Team began investigating a stolen Toyota Tundra in early August after officers learned the truck was believed to have been fraudulently re-vinned.Investigators also identified a man believed to be in possession of the vehicle who was wanted on eight outstanding criminal warrants.Police located the Tundra on Aug. 21 and attempted a traffic stop in the Beltline. The driver fled from officers before the truck was found abandoned several blocks away.Police said the suspect was spotted several minutes later hailing a taxi near the scene.Patrol officers stopped the cab, but the suspect allegedly fled again, this time on foot. Officers pursued him and arrested him with assistance from the CPS Canine Unit.Police said officers searching Sauve following his arrest found a Mac11 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a snub-nose revolver and a suppressor.A subsequent search of the stolen Tundra allegedly uncovered cocaine and methamphetamine, 15 handgun receivers, five more suppressors, 13 high-capacity magazines and numerous fraudulent identification cards.The two handguns will be examined by the CPS Firearms Investigative Team."At this time, it is believed that both were purchased in Texas and smuggled into Canada," police said Wednesday..Sgt. Matt Hill of the CPS Auto Theft Team said firearms are increasingly being discovered during stolen vehicle investigations."We are seeing firearms show up far too often in stolen vehicles, and that creates a serious risk for our officers and the public," said Hill."In this case, officers located two loaded handguns, suppressors and high-capacity magazines. Every one of these weapons taken off the street is one less opportunity for violence to impact victims, families and communities across our city."Sauve faces 17 counts of breaching a firearms prohibition, five counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or firearm, two counts each of possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm in a vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm.He is also charged with flight from police, resisting arrest, three counts of breaching a release order, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and possession of stolen property valued at more than $5,000.Police said Sauve was already wanted on eight outstanding warrants when he was arrested, including allegations of obstruction, failing to appear in court and escaping lawful custody.Sauve was remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 14.