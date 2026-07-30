Calgary police shooting leaves Bridlewood suspect in critical condition

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a Calgary police officer shot a man during an early morning confrontation in the southwest community of Bridlewood.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which occurred after police responded to a disturbance involving an armed man.Calgary police said officers were called at about 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor S.W. following reports of a disturbance involving a man with a weapon.Before officers arrived, the man entered a nearby residence.Police remained at the scene for approximately two hours, attempting to resolve the situation. Officers engaged with the suspect and used various tactics while trying to take him into custody.At about 3 a.m., the man exited the residence and a confrontation occurred.During the encounter, one officer discharged a service firearm, striking the suspect.The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.Under Alberta's standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, ASIRT has assumed responsibility for the investigation.Neither Calgary police nor ASIRT have released additional details about the circumstances leading to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.