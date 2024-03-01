Calgary police shoot man brandishing firearm

A confrontation between Calgary Police Service officers and a man brandishing a firearm ended with police shooting him.The man was struck in the leg and taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition."At approximately 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, we received multiple calls from the community of Temple, relating to a man with a firearm engaging in erratic behaviour, including following a person while carrying a firearm, pointing a firearm at a person, assaulting a person with a firearm, and an attempted carjacking," CPS said in a release."At about 7 p.m., officers arrived in the 0 to 100 block of Templebow Way N.E. Upon arrival, one officer discharged their service weapon. The suspect was shot in the leg and taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."No CPS members or members of the public were injured.CPS will make no further comment as the investigation has been taken over by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.