Hit and run suspect

Police investigate fatal hit and run collision in Horizon. 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it has stopped including racial details when seeking suspects because of "practicality" — except if a photo is unavailable.

 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.

anna.m.paquette
anna.m.paquette

why mention their gender either then? after all, you can't asume. So we should all look out for humanoids with 2 eyes,2 legs and 2 arms. This is a policy that shows no concern for victims. Every relevent fact that helps to identify a suspect should be given. including the shade of skin.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So we should be on the lookout for a person……… oh I think I see it?

Left Coast
Left Coast

Let's face it folks . . . it's 2023 and the vast majority of the "Perps" are racist minorities . . . in Vancouver & TO a caucasian is a Minority today.

