Calgary police urge public to witness assaults but don’t intervene

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has said that the public should witness but not physically help people who are being assaulted.In a statement to the Western Standard, CPS said: “We continue to advise people to make themselves good witnesses. That means observing and noting key details such as descriptions, locations, and timelines, and being ready to articulate that information to police."If you witness an incident, call 911 immediately. If it’s safe to do so, capture video or photographic evidence. If you feel safe, shouting or calling out to draw attention can sometimes prevent further harm or alert others nearby.“We urge the public to steer away from confrontation, as intervening physically can escalate the situation and put others at risk, including yourself.”The warning comes after two men were arrested following a downtown attack on a Calgary Transit bus driver on the evening of Sept. 13..Three children arrested after bus driver assault in Calgary.The driver was pepper-sprayed and beaten around 6:35 p.m. at 7 Ave. S.E. near Centre St. S.E., but was not seriously injured.At the time, CPS Staff Sgt. Mike Kelm told the public to make themselves “good witnesses” and that “sometimes that’s better than getting physically involved.”Calgary Transit drivers have been the victims of several assaults so far this year.In May, a bus driver in northeast Calgary was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an attack.The following month, an intoxicated man was taken into custody after assaulting three drivers, causing minor injuries.In July, an 11-year-old reportedly robbed a driver at Erlton Station at knife-point.