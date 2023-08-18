The Calgary Police Service has issued a public information release to alert and caution the community regarding the release of a high-risk offender, Aaron Edward Gatza, 31.
Gatza's release, scheduled for Friday, follows his completion of an almost four-year sentence for breaching a long-term supervision order and violating a prohibition order related to children.
Additionally, Gatza remains subject to a 10-year long-term supervision order stemming from previous incidents of sexual assault.
With a history marked by multiple convictions for offences such as sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, criminal harassment, breach of a long-term supervision order, and failure to comply with court orders, Gatza has been a recurring presence in the criminal justice system.
His criminal activities have primarily targeted underage females, with incidents spanning locations in Sudbury, ON and Calgary.
Gatza is described as approximately 5-ft 8-ins., 181 lbs., and sporting brown hair and brown eyes.
"The decision to release this information has been made after extensive consideration of privacy concerns and other relevant factors. The Calgary Police Service firmly believes that informing the community about Gatza's release is a matter of public interest and paramount importance, fostering the ability for community members to undertake suitable precautionary measures without resorting to vigilante actions," CPS said in a statement.
"Importantly, the intention behind this disclosure is to enhance public awareness and safety, discouraging any forms of vigilantism. The information release is authorized under section 32 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, S.A. 1994 c.F - 18.5."
Gatza will be monitored by the Calgary Police Service High-Risk Offender Program.
