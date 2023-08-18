Edward Gatza

Edward Gatza

 Courtesy CPS

The Calgary Police Service has issued a public information release to alert and caution the community regarding the release of a high-risk offender, Aaron Edward Gatza, 31.

Gatza's release, scheduled for Friday, follows his completion of an almost four-year sentence for breaching a long-term supervision order and violating a prohibition order related to children.

